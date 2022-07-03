Allison #2
Babette Maria Rugola Medlock, 57, of Allison #2, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022.
She was born on August 15, 1964 in Brownsville, daughter of the late Anthony Michael and Madeline Ruth Robaugh Rugola Jr.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Rugola Rice.
Babette graduated from Brownsville Area High School in 1982. She earned a cosmetology license and teacher's certificate from Pittsburgh Beauty Academy in 1985. Babette was also a Certified Nursing Aide.
Babette enjoyed her years of work, cutting and styling hair and had a special gift for caring for the elderly. Babette loved her family, travelling, learning new things, tap dancing and gardening.
She belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America. She completed countless charity walks supporting causes she cared about. Babette was a former member of the former Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church of Republic.
Babette is survived by her devoted husband of 31 years, Joseph Vincent Medlock; her siblings: Tina (Wayne) Jones, Toni Ondek, Michael (Kelly) Rugola, Stephen (Kelley) Rugola, Amy (Kirk) Parrish, Scott (Amy) Rugola, Daniel (Monica) Rugola and Chad Rugola.
Babette was the BEST AUNT EVER to every one of her nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Mother-in-law, Clara Medlock; Sister-in-law, Stephanie (Ed) Gazda; Brothers-in-law, William (Becky) Medlock Jr. and Mark (Kirsten) Medlock.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, and until 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th, where a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church - Grindstone, with The Reverend Father Timothy Kruthaupt as Celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The Catholic Daughters of America will recite the rosary on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
