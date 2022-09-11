Dawson
Barbara A. Dubovich Lovis, 77, of Chaintown Road, Dawson, passed away Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, in Country Care Manor, Fayette City.
She was born August 24, 1945, in Footdale, a daughter of the late Frank T. Sr. and Louise A. Koziel Dubovich.
Barb was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1963. She was an interior decorator for Home Interiors for 18 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.
Barbara is survived by her four loving and devoted children, Michele L. Matey and Gerald Zelmore of Latrobe, Denise R. Scott and Jon of Rostraver Township, Donald E. Lovis and Jenn Abrams of Virginia, Jim A. Lovis and wife Julie of Perryopolis, and Gary Matey of Greensburg; her 13 grandchildren, Gabriella Matey and Jonathan, Garret Matey, Gavin Matey, Gage Matey, and Chloe Zelmore, Ryan Premus, Josh King, Noah King, Caroline Lovis, Ethan Lovis, Damon Lovis and Ava, Brandon Lovis and Hannah, Alexis Lovis and Domenic and Kylie Lovis.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Albert D. “Don” Lovis (December 23, 2013); and brother, Frank T. Dubovich, Jr.
Barb’s family will greet friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 11, in the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 417 W. Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, PA 15683. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 12, in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, with Fr. Daniel Blout as delebrant. Please go directly to the church.
Committal services and entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
The funeral home doors will be locked in between visiting hours.
To view the obituary, sign the guest registry, send flowers, send condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.
