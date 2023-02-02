Daisytown
Barbara A. Garrett, 63, of Daisytown, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, in Canonsburg Hospital.
She was born February 9, 1959, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Garlo Kokay.
Mrs. Garrett was a 1977 graduate of Beth Center High School.
Barbara was a very helpful, straight forward person who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had a great love for cats, rescuing numerous of them. Barbara also spent her free time volunteering at Paci's Restaurant.
She was Catholic by faith.
Surviving are her son, Joseph "Joe" Garrett of Daisytown; three grandchildren, Joseph Paul, Jonathan William and Joshua Allan Garrett; her father, Thomas A. Kokay of Vesta 7; three sisters, Nancy Myers of Merritstown, Susan Moskal of Denbo Heights and Kate Christopher of Fellsburgh; also several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is her husband, David Garrett, who died in 1998.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where visitation continues from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, February, 3, at which time prayers will be offered, with the Reverend Mike Zavage officiating.
Entombment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
A guestbook is available at GreenleeFuneralHome.com, where personal condolences may be expressed to the Garrett family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.