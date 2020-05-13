East Millsboro
Barbara A. Patterson, 73, of East Millsboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020.
She was born October 27, 1946, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Robert F. and Margaret A. Alexander Miller.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Rex E. Patterson; and also by her sister, Nancy Jean Miller Davis.
She was a lifetime member of West Bend United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer and historian. Barbara was also a member of The Parish Committee for The Charge and caretaker of the West Bend Cemetery Association. She was the former office manager for Phil Detweiler Auto Dealership in Masontown.
Barbara is survived by three children, Janet Allen of Springfield, Va., Robert Allen of East Millsboro, Thomas Allen of East Millsboro; also by her beloved pets.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. the time of a funeral service, Friday, May 15, in West Bend United Methodist Church, 147 West Bend Road, East Millsboro, with Mr. Frank Philpott officiating. Interment will follow in West Bend Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
Please adhere to CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines with respect to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to The West Bend Cemetery Association, 211 LaBelle Road, East Millsboro, PA 15433.
