East Millsboro
Barbara A. Patterson, 73, of East Millsboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. the time of a funeral service, Friday, May 15, in West Bend United Methodist Church, 147 West Bend Road, East Millsboro, with Mr. Frank Philpott officiating. Interment will follow in West Bend Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
Please adhere to CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines with respect to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to The West Bend Cemetery Association, 211 LaBelle Road, East Millsboro, PA 15433.
