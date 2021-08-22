formerly of Uniontown
Barbara A. Pychock Porter, 92, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Porter Sr.; loving sister of the late Eleanor Rutledge (John), Stephen Pychock, Elizabeth Petronie (Edward); sister-in-law of Laverne Pychock; also several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a longtime employee of the Castle Shannon Library.
Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, in St. Anne Cemetery.
Arrangements handled by DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library.
