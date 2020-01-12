Uniontown
Barbara A. Richezza, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.
Barbara was born February 18, 1934, in Fairchance. A daughter of C. Virginia Miller, she graduated from North Union High School in 1952.
After graduation, she married the late Joseph R. Richezza, with whom she had six children: Joseph Robert Richezza, Richard C. Richezza (Mary Ann), Ronald L. Richezza (Cindy), Carol S. Galand, Charlotte (Candy) Gordon (A. Eugene) and Leslie V. Pavlik (Robert).
She was a member of Brownfield United Methodist Church. She loved their children, grandchildren, travel and her family at church. Barbara’s strong-will and strong faith was equally matched by a strong sense of humor. She never met a stomach she didn’t want to fill, and her get-togethers usually resulted in full hearts and fully-whetted appetites. She had a fearless side, embracing technology better than some 20 years her junior.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph; her mother, C. Virginia Miller; her sisters, Betty Jo Swaney and Miriam Glista; and her brother-in-law, Leonard.
Besides her children, she is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brian Richezza (wife Carol, and Lily), Steven Richezza (wife Liz, and Giada, Zane, Korra), Lee Richezza (Chance Leighgaber and Effia, Ezra, Hunter), Tanya Leonardo (husband John and Alia, Isabella), Stephanie Richezza (Joshua), Sara Jamal (husband Khaled), Logan Galand, Jennifer Leichliter (husband Robert), Kelly Gordon, Virginia Whitecotton (husband Jason), and Lyle Pavlik (wife Marie). She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, January 14, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Diane Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
