Uniontown
Barbara A. Richezza, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, January 14, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Diane Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.