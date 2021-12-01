Bethel Park
Barbara A. Smith, 81, of Bethel Park, formerly of Edenborn, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Earl and Verna Gaydos Wallace of Edenborn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 25 years, Richard E. Smith; and her brother, William 'Bill' Wallace; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Wallace.
Waiting for her across the Rainbow Bridge are her faithful companions Maggie, Buddy, Lucy, Max, Snoopy, Collette and Sam.
Barb was a 1957 graduate of German Township High School and a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (St. Mary's) in Leckrone, where she was also a member of the Rosary Society.
She enjoyed cooking bereavement meals and participating in the choir for many years. She was also an active member of the Edenborn Ladies Auxiliary and an avid bowler with the Alley Cats.
Barb was an excellent gardener and baker and was always ready for a good round of poker with friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Melissa L. Bulifant (Paul); and a grandson, Matthew, whom she adored.
As per Barb's wishes, arrangements are being handled privately by the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Children's Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.