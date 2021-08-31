Barbara Ann Batovsky

New Salem
Barbara Ann "Mrs. B" Batovsky, 54, of New Salem, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021.
She was born December 9, 1966, in Ravenna, Ohio, to James Greenwood and the late Kathleen Fletcher Greenwood.
Besides her father, Barbara is survived by her husband, Mark T. Batovsky; three children, Mark Batovsky and wife Tiffany, Hannah Batovsky and Gabrielle Batovsky; brother Jody Greenwood; father-in-law Robert Valente; brother-in-law Shaun Valente and wife Stacey; and nephews Jacob and Logan Valente.
She was predeceased by a son, Nathan; and mother-in-law Marlene (Poe) Valente.
Private services are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
A special thanks to all for their love and prayers, and a special thanks to Pastor John Thomas of Calvary Church in Brownsville.
