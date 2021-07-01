Easton
Barbara Ann Cavrak Brown, 82, of Easton, Pa., entered heaven's gates on June 28, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 18, 1938 in Braznell, Pa., to the late Ivan Sr. and Elizabeth Cavrak.
Barbara lived a full life as a wonderful mother, beloved grandmother, and loving sister. She loved and cherished the time she spent with her family and was proud of their accomplishments.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Brown, Sr.; son, Vernon Brown, Jr.; and grandson, Robert Hempfling.
Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her daughter, Laverne (Robert) Hempfling; son Matthew (Linda) Brown; four grandchildren, Jeanette and Stephanie Hempfling, and Adam and Elizabeth Brown; brothers and sisters, Ivan Cavrak, Jr., Patricia Komacko, Dolores (Jeanie) Cavrak, Thomas Cavrak, Janet Komacko, and Suzanne Croushore; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Barbara's wishes, professional funeral services are private.
