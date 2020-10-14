Fairbank
Barbara Ann Colton Sirilla, 92, of Fairbank, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born July 7, 1928, in Thompson #1, a daughter of John and Anna Lukach Colton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Sirilla; her siblings, two infant brothers, Mary C. Timms, Helen Foster, Ann Bayorek, Charles Colton; Barbara was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Barbara was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Center), Catholic Daughters of America, Golden Group, Altar Rosary Society and the New Salem American Legion Auxiliary #753.
She was a retired beautician. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, photography, cooking, traveling and being with her family.
She is survived by her children, Paul Stephen Sirilla of Fayette City, Barbara Bilconish and husband Charles of Maryland, Mary Logan and husband Peter of Monessen; grandchildren Rachel (Ricky) Layman, Paul Sirilla Jr., Jennifer Bilconish (fianc Bill), Lindsey (Hubert) Fiery, Tiffany (Brian) Peck, Brian Logan; great-grandchildren Tyler, Justin, Ayden, Maxwell, Talia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Wanda, Melva, Patty, Mary and Helen, for the wonderful care given to Barbara, also the staff at Hallsworth House and ViaQuest Hospice.
Barbara's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 Mill Street, New Salem, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church (Footedale Worship Center), Footedale, with Father William Berkey as celebrant. Interment to Follow in St. Nicholas Byzantine Cemetery, Brownsville.
The Parish Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.