Uniontown
Barbara Ann DeMiller, 81, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Hinton, W.Va., June 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Howard and Mary Hogan Pilkenton.
Before retiring, she was employed as a meter maid in Masontown Borough. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. DeMiller; son, Steven Gabbard; and brothers, Edward and Carl Pilkenton.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vickie (Bernie) Manyak; grandchildren, Greg (Ronda) Manyak, Bob (Chelsea) Manyak; her great-grandchildren, Landon, Mason and Stella Manyak; sisters, Shirley Polifroni and Connie (Sam) Baker; brother, William Pilkenton; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and caregiver, Ashley.
A private service was held in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME.
