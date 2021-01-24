Barbara Ann Evans Pessy

Coraopolis
Barbara Pessy, 80, of Coraopolis, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Rosewood of the Ohio Valley. Born December 13, 1940, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late John and Suzanne Evans of Uniontown.
She was a graduate of North Union High School, Class of 1958. She was a graduate of St. John's School of Nursing. She then received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh and her Master's in Nursing from Duquesne.
She was a member of Christian Mothers at St. Joseph, an original member of the Century Club, Coraopolis, and the American Legion. She is a 1st Lieutenant veteran of the 171st Air National Guard. She received accommodations from the House of Representatives signed by Nick Kotik and proudly served 18 years on the Cornell School Board.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dr. Judy Meyer of Carpinteria, Calif.; and her brother, Daniel Evans of Uniontown.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Zachery Pessy of Coraopolis; brothers John and Mark of Uniontown; sister Paula (James) Bodnar of Uniontown; brother-in-law Henry Meyer of Santa Barber, Calif.; along with many loved nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at UPMC Mercy, Rosewood of the Ohio Valley and Pilgrimage Hospice for their thoughtfulness and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Barbara's memory to Rosewood of Ohio Valley, 814 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Per the family's request, all services are private. Arrangements by Copeland's Coraopolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.