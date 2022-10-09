Adah
Barbara Ann Glover, 58, of Adah, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was a homemaker to her son and daughter, Joshua and Ashley Schreckengost; and her longtime partner, Daniel Wayne Schreckengost Sr. She also leaves behind her sisters, Lisa, Pam, Deb, Vanessa; her brother, Jim. She was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, cousin and friend. She had multiple nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
There will be a dinner held for family and friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9, at 20 West Main Street, New Salem.
