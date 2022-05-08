Uniontown
Barbara Ann Hamm, 81, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the LaFayette Manor in Uniontown. She was born December 3, 1940, to the late William Pollard, Sr. and Nannie K. Davis Pollard, Sr.
Barbara was the youngest of her 14 siblings. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, and entertaining family and friends. She was an amazing cook and loved spending time with her family.
Barbara was employed for over 27 years as a coal miner, and drove a motor for U.S. Steel in the Maple Creek mine in Bentleyville. She was a pioneer woman, being one of the first women, and woman of color, to work in this field.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her life-long partner of over 35 years, Fred Nichols; siblings: William Pollard, Christina Yarbrough, Phyllis Betters, Robert Pollard, Herbert Pollard, Jack Pollard, Jean Ryans, Howard Pollard, Thelma Pollard, Richard Pollard, Joseph Daniel Pollard; and her beloved dog, Peanut.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Terry Beasley, Stephen Nichols, Sharon DeVanney, and Erik (Shelly) Hamm; grandchildren: Michael (Barbara) Hicks, Jr., Mark (Carrie) Hicks, Derek (Courtney) Hamm, Chelsea (Alex) Hamm; great-grandchildren: Isaiah Hamm, Nathan Kern, Christian Jones, Iyarah Hicks, Ava Spence, and Tyale Hicks; siblings: Arona Cook and Patty Pollard; special niece and nephews whom she helped to raise: Adrienne Ryans, Harold Betters, and Jerry Betters; bonus granddaughter, Violet Michaux; lifelong friends: Tom, Harry, and Linda, and other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10th, at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA. The funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m..
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted via lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
