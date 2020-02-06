Uniontown
Barbara Ann Harding Vilk, 68, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 26, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late George and Gwendolyn Lehman Harding.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Ray Harding, Ruth Swaney and Jim Harding.
Barbara was a devoted member of Central Christian Church. She worked as a legal secretary for several local law offices over the years. Above all else, she was a compassionate and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Larry Vilk; their children, Craig Vilk and wife Claire of Puyallup, Wash., Lisa Smith and husband Chris of Douglassville; grandchildren Lindsay Smith, Wesley Smith and Ellie Vilk; a sister, Thelma Franks Jones of Uniontown; many nieces and nephews; and special best friends Josephine, Geri and Georgetta.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, February 8, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with the Rev. Heather Simpson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
