formerly of Carmichaels
Barbara Ann Hennessey, 85, of York, and formerly of Carmichaels, passed away at 9:56 P.M. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in her home.
She was born May 22, 1936 in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Albert Bugelli and Dorothy (Huey) Bugelli. Mrs. Hennessey resided in York with her daughter, Kimberly, for the past 10 years.
After graduation from Brownsville High School in 1954, Barbara was office manager at Bush Furniture in Brownsville until her marriage on April 7, 1956 to Patrick J. Hennessey. Barbara was a talented artist, seamstress and cook. Her family fondly remembers her spaghetti sauce and chocolate steam pudding. After marriage, Barbara devoted herself to keeping an exceptionally organized and always-ready-for-company home.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Pat Hennessey, who died December 12, 2007; a son, Mike "Smoke" Hennessey and her stepfather, Clair E. Jones.
Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Hennessey Ray (Thomas); three grandchildren, Amber Hennessey Campbell, Kate Ray and Melinda Blasinsky; a sister, Donna Lee Bakewell (Robert) of Uniontown; a daughter-in-law, Wendie Hennessey of Carmichaels and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9. The Rev. Tim Tanner will officiate. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to School Ministries at www.schoolministries.org/give or to the Flenniken Public Library at www.flenniken.org. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
