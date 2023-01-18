Barbara Ann Komara Yontek

formerly of Republic
Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Komara Yontek, 84, formerly of Republic, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023.
She was the loving mother of Jeff and Tim (Therese); cherished grandmother of Jonathan "Jack" and William "Will"; daughter of the late John J. and Mary Komara; and dear sister of the late Victor "Butch" Komara.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the closing service at 1 p.m. Friday, January 20, in FORTUNA FUNERAL HOME, 7076 Brecksville Road, Independence, OH 44131. Interment in Calvary Cemetery.
