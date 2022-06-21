Lake Lynn
Barbara Ann Patterson Quarrick Mayfield, 89, of Lake Lynn, passed away in her home, with her loving family by her side, Monday, June 20, 2022.
She was born November 26, 1932, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry Lane Patterson and Evelyn Ashton Patterson; first husband, William J. Quarrick; second husband, William Mayfield; daughter, JoAnn Altomonte; sons, Richard Quarrick, Robert Quarrick and Christopher Quarrick; stepchildren, Amy Poole, William J. Mayfield, Gary Mayfield, Billie Dunkard and Joseph Mayfield; and sisters, Gloria Wallace and Dolores Barnett.
Surviving are her children, Lisa Nickelson and husband Bobby, Mark Quarrick and wife Melinda, and William Quarrick and wife Traci; stepchildren, Joyce Matuszewski and husband Vince, Linda Miller and husband Rick, and John Mayfield and wife Kathy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who love her dearly; sisters, June Chapley, Henrietta Palya, and Cindy Palasia and husband Joe; and brother-in-law, Joe Wallace; and daughters-in-law, Judy Quarrick and Sandy Quarrick.
The family will receive friends and familyfrom 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, when a prayer service will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with Fr. Anthony Cortado as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Uniontown.
A special thank you to Amedisys Homecare and Hospice of Masontown for allowing her to remain at home during her illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.