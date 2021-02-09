Vanderbilt
Barbara Ann Thomas, 72, of Vanderbilt, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born September 1, 1947, in Masontown, a daughter of the late James and Mildred Forsyth Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Gillis; her brother, Robert "Berky" Thomas; and a nephew, Thomas Dailey Jr.
Barb is survived by her sister, Nancy Bailey; niece Cindy Thomas; three nephews, Thomas Dailey Sr., Robert Thomas Jr. and Frank Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Under PA Mandate and at the request of the family, masks are required, please maintain social distancing, and limit your visitation time to allow all family and friends to visit. The family thanks you for understanding.
Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park will be private.
