Uniontown
Barbara Ann Thorpe, 60, of Uniontown, passed away September 14, 2020, at Latrobe Hospital after a strong battle of sickness. She was born March 16, 1960, in Uniontown. She was a daughter of the late Charles Landon McFadden and Vern Marie Bowers McFadden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 45 years, Ted Thorpe Sr.; her three sons, Teddy Thorpe, Tad Thorpe (Jamie), Albert Thorpe (Leah); and one daughter, Ginger Thorpe (Jason Muha). Also surviving are her nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two living brothers.
Barbara's dogs were her pride and joy, she was a loving person inside and out, she was willing to help anyone. She loved to garden, sew and loved to play bingo. Her favorite pastime was playing "Red Dead Redemption". She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Thursday, September 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, September 18, until 11 a.m., the time of the service, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Dunbar.
Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn upon entering the building and social distancing will be in affect during visitations and the service.
