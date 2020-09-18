Uniontown
Barbara Ann Thorpe, 60, of Uniontown, passed away September 14, 2020, at Latrobe Hospital after a strong battle of sickness.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Thursday, September 17. Visitation continues Friday, September 18, until 11 a.m., the time of the service, with Pastor David Herring officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Dunbar.
Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn upon entering the building and social distancing will be in effect during visitation and the service.
