Barbara Ann Wyda, 71, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Uniontown, died peacefully Monday, December 14, 2020, in Harbour Senior Living, Pittsburgh.
The immediate family will hold a vigil from 9 until 10:15 a.m., when Panachida prayers will be said, Thursday, December 17, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 East Main Street, Uniontown, with the Very Reverend Father Ronald P. Larko as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Hopwood.
If you plan to attend church services, please follow the COVID-19 precautions, wear masks, and observe social distancing.
