January 16, 1940 -
December 31, 2021
Barbara A. Billy DeMatteo, formerly of Smock, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of the late James V. DeMatteo; dear sister of Steve Billy and wife Yolanda Billy, the late Isadore Billy and wife Doris Billy, Ethel Brzuchalski and husband Raymond Brzuchalski, Emily Lechner and husband, the late Jim Lechner, Kathleen Clay and husband, the late Steve Clay.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.