Uniontown
Barbara E. Gribble Vance, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 with her loving family at her side.
She was born February 5, 1925, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Homer M. Gribble and Sarah McCune Gribble. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Vance; a grandson, Shawn L. Compher; brother, John Gribble; and two sisters, Martha Buletza and Elizabeth Hough.
Barbara was a 1943 graduate Brownsville High School and received her nursing degree from Washington School of Nursing. She had a long career in nursing. Barbara was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and a volunteer for the Red Cross of Fayette County for many years.
Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her sons, Thomas R. Vance and wife Ann of Grants Pass, OR and Daniel M. Vance of Mechanicsville, MD; daughters, Beth Vilsack and husband Kenneth of Uniontown, and Amy Walker of Troy, VA; five grandchildren, Julie Compher, Joshua Vance, David Vance, Katie Vance and Kyle Walker and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Bowen, Gabriel Vance and Noah Vance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA. The family will receive friends in Asbury United Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service celebrating Barbara's life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Beverly Rosco officiating. Interment will be private.
The family suggests donations, in memory of Barbara, may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, Pennsylvania 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.