Barbara E. Rohaley

Barbara "Babs" E. Rohaley passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, in Ruby Hospital, from complications following a major stroke, with her beloved Rt. Rev. Bishop Nicholas at her bed side playing her favorite polka music until God took her Home.
Babs endured extreme grief following the death of her beloved husband, Bill, of 64 years. Eleven months later, God knew how grief stricken she was from her unexpected loss. The Angels rejoiced and God received her in His arms and entered into His Kingdom with love.
She was born September 25, 1938, in Waltersburg, a daughter of the late Steve and Ann Rakushin Gerber.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rudolph "Rudy" and Joseph "Joe Paul"; and her in-laws, Andrew and Mary Rohaley. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Babs is survived by her loving children: her son, Mark Rohaley and wife Kellie; daughter, Darice Lester and husband Chris; grandson, Christopher; and sisters-in-law, Madelyn, Louise and Kathy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was a devoted caregiver to her mother, Ann for 13 years, who also suffered a major stroke.
No matter how many trials and tribulations that she endured, she always remained so strong with her faith and a beautiful smile.
Babs was a devout member of Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church. She looked forward to attending church on all Holy Days and Sundays. Her beautiful alto voice will be greatly missed, but we know she is now joyfully singing in Heaven.
She will be remembered for her keen eye for fashion, and mainly her clothes, jewelry, purses and shoes. She was our "Fashion Queen".
Along with her love of clothes, she enjoyed polka music, the Pittsburgh Pirates and politics.
Babs was a dedicated Democratic committee woman for 50+ years. She never missed an election in her entire political career. When she had pacemaker surgery, she even had her surgeon discharge her to vote. Babs was always seen at the polls with her smile that lit up the room as she interacted with voters.
We thank God for the blessing of having a loving, caring, compassionate, Christian mother and grandmother in our lives.
She will be greatly missed and her love will always remain in our hearts forever.
"MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL"
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, with a Great Panachida Service at 7 p.m. in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A Panachida Service will be conducted at 9:45 a.m. Friday, November 11, with a funeral service for the departed being held at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church, 108 Edenborn Road, McClellandtown, PA 15458, with The Rt. Rev. Bishop Nicholas officiating. Interment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
