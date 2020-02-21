Walnut Hill, Dilliner
Barbara E. Strosnider, 71, of Walnut Hill, Dilliner, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in her home.
Friends will be received Saturday, February 22, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the RICHARD R HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, and Sunday, February 23, from 1 until 2 p.m., the hour of service. Interment follows in Wolf’s Cemetery, Dilliner.
Complete obituary at www.herod-rishel.com.
