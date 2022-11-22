Barbara Ellen Bobak, only child of John and Elizabeth Bobak, born June 8, 1942, in Allegheny County, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Genesis Tygart Nursing Facility in Fairmont, W.Va.
She was the last surviving member of her family, but is survived by many friends who were like family, including former co-worker Marcella Yaremchuk of Fairmont, W.Va. and Mary Kay Silvestri, former classmate at Mt. Saint Macrina of Uniontown.
Barbara was a former member of the General Federation of Women's Club of Fairmont, W.Va., Business and Professional Women's Club of Fairmont and Valley Chapel United Methodist Women at Valley Chapel United Methodist Church, where she attended faithfully until moving to the nursing home two years ago.
She enjoyed watching football, baseball and basketball on TV, as well as playing bingo on Sunday afternoons, after church, in the social room of Fairmont Arbors Apartment, with her friends who were her neighbors in that building.
Barbara retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation after 30 years of service, having started her career in Washington D.C. under J. Edgar Hoover, then moving to West Virginia with the finger printing division.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, when a Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home chapel.
Private interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
