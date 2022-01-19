Nemacolin
Barbara Ellen Frederick, 71, of Nemacolin, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Uniontown, on December 20, 1950, the daughter of the late William and Mary Crawford Ruffner.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Paul Joseph; granddaughter, Samantha Jean; sister, Mary Kline; and brother, Delbert Ruffner.
Surviving are her children, James Robert Bissett, Roy Alvin Bissett, and John Paul Frederick; 11 grandchildren, Robert, Elizabeth, Roy, Julia, Kali, Megan, Robbie, Nathan, Jacob, Ashley, and Olivia; a great-grandson, Roy; her companion, Robert Eugene Shaw, Sr.; brothers, William Ruffner, Johnny Ruffner and James "Jimmy" Ruffner.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family or funeral home.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 10a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment.
