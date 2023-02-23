Uniontown
Barbara Faye Allison Stone, 89, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with loving family by her side. She was born January 23, 1934, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Everett L. and Lydia Ruth O'Neal Allison; her husband, Joseph Stone; four children, Elizabeth Ann Stone, Barbara Jo Bosley, Dwayne Allen Stone and James E. Stone; and five siblings, James, William and Edwin Allison, Betty Jackson and Eleanor Farmer.
Barbara was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She had been a caregiver for many years. It gave her great enjoyment in life to care for family members and others in need of her services and companionship. Barbara was an excellent baker and a loving mother and grandmother who was devoted to her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Susan K. Grimplin (John) of Vanderbilt, Paul L. Stone (Nancy) and Robin L. Bonecutter (Randy) of Uniontown, and Robert K. Stone of Markleysburg; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; three siblings, Darl "Pete" Allison (Joann) of Connellsville, Karen Merryman of Uniontown and Robert Allison (Betty) of Waynesboro; two daughters-in-law, Mary Stone and Sheree Stone; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 24, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, February 25, with the Rev. Dr. David Boyd officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at LaFayette Manor and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they provided Barbara.
