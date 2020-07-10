August 24, 1935 - July 4, 2020
Brownsville
Barbara Garred Taylor passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Naples, Fla.
Barbara was born August 24, 1935, in Brownsville, a daughter of Anna Margaret and Bernard Garred.
Barbara grew up in Brownsville surrounded by the love of her parents and her 14 brothers and sisters. She met Sam Taylor in 1953 and they were married December 27, 1954 in St. Peter’s Church. Over the years, they were blessed with three children, Samuel, Veronica and Gretchen.
Barbara will be remembered for her love of family, strong faith, infectious smile, immense kindness, and her love of a good game of cards.
Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and friend to many. She successfully balanced her children’s education and 4H activities, working as the office manager for the family company with her active participation in her church and community. Barbara loved gardening and took great pride in her tenure with the Brownsville Garden Club.
As the 10th child of 15, she learned the importance of family early on and helped to organize many family reunions and followed in the footsteps of her mother and sisters in becoming a nurse.
In 2012, Barbara and Sam permanently relocated from Brownsville to Marco Island, Fla., where they served as Eucharistic ministers and ushers for San Marco Catholic Church. They were active members of the Power Boat Squadron. Barbara always believed that exercise was the key to staying young and worked out religiously at the Marco YMCA and continued to do so until her death.
Barbara was blessed with four granddaughters, who were the joy of her life. Known to them as Gram and DeDe, her time spent with them was filled with constant laughter, love and many cooking lessons.
Barbara is survived by her son, Samuel (Mary Ann) Taylor; daughters Veronica (Sam Gill) Taylor and Gretchen Carroll; grandchildren Erika Taylor, Dana Taylor, Sarah Carroll and Abby Carroll; brothers Hugh (Kip) and James; sisters Christine Chamberlin, Anna Margaret Krebs and Bernadette (Bonnie) Woodward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; her parents, Anna Margaret and Bernard; brothers Bernard, George, Thomas and John; sisters Trudy Thompson, Mary Ann Psotka, Rita Monti, Theresa McGovern and Catherine Brosky.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in The Historic Church of St. Peter, with date and time to be announced.
Arrangements entrusted to SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
