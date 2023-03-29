Markleysburg
formerly of Farmington
Barbara Gayle Herring Wilburn, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023. A daughter of the late Dalton and Myrtle Herring, she was born June 21, 1936, in Confluence.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box #251, Farmington, PA 15437; or Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Friends were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation continues until the 11 a.m. time of service Wednesday, March 29, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.