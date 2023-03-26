Confluence
Barbara Gayle Herring Wilburn, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, a daughter of the late Dalton and Myrtle Herring, born June 21, 1936 in Confluence, Pa.
Please keep in prayer her surviving family. Daughter, Michele Guthrie (Kevin); grandchildren, Kelsey Ford (Lance); great- granddaughter (Adelia), Shawna Guthrie (Derek), Jordan Shingledecker (Scott). Grandson, Peyton Guthrie predeceased. Daughter Jamie Frost (Tina), grandchildren Carl Frost II (Liz) great grandchild (Emma), Jon Frost (Tracie) great grandson (Elijah), Jordan Smith and Cameron Smith, and Tina’s parents, Tom and Diane Zaia.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her ex-husband and life-time friend Sonny. The family would like to acknowledge those who have mailed cards, visited and called to extend well wishes during Barbara’s illness. Special Thanks to the caring staff and residents who became friends at Lytle’s Personal Care Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box #251, Farmington, Pa 15437 or Fayette Friends of Animals 223 Searight Herbert Rd. Uniontown, Pa, 15401.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and until 11 a.m., on Wednesday March 29, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, 2023 the time of the service. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
