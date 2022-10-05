Point Marion
Barbara Host Bennett, 75, a lifelong resident of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 23, 2022, in her home.
Born in Morgantown on January 6, 1947, a daughter of the late John and Ruth Minor Host.
A graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, she was a member of the Point Marion Apostolic Church. Barbara was retired from West Virginia University, where she worked at the Towers Dormitory Complex in food preparation.
Surviving is her son, Walter E. Visage, Jr. of Pittsburgh; a sister, Cindy Corob of Lake Lynn; and several loving nieces and a nephew.
Her husband, Ernest Bennett, passed away in 2004. Also deceased is a sister, Patricia Held.
Friends are invited to gather with her family at the Point Marion Apostolic Church on Saturday, October 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. hour of a Memorial Service, with Robert Barton officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Point Marion Apostolic Church.
