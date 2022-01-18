Uniontown
Barbara J. Callaghan, 95, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Barbara was the daughter of Russell L. Murray and Pearl Gaskill Murray.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Callaghan; sons, Lackey M. Callaghan and Joseph “Buddy” Callaghan; brothers, Herbert, Milton, Elmer “Wade”, and Russell “Buster” Murray; sisters, Betty Murray and Elizabeth Jacobs.
Barbara was a mother and homemaker in her later life she was a caretaker and sitter for senior citizens.
She is survived by her children, Russell and wife Deborah Callaghan, of Duncannon, Gina “Sissy” and husband Jim Hayden, of Farmington, Elizabeth “Dolly” Lowther of Uniontown, Audra and husband George Karfelt of Vanderbilt; and daughter-in-law, Susan Callaghan of Uniontown.
Barbara was grandma of 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to her grandson Joseph Lowther, her caregiver, for all his love and support.
The Callaghan Family would like to thank the Amedisys Home Health Care for all their care and kindness .
To honor Barbara’s wishes there will be no public visitation. interment will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
