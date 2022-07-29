Uniontown
Barbara J. Crayton Gillen, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Marquis Garden Place. She was born April 16, 1930, in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of the late James Crayton and Nellie M. Barnett Crayton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl V. Gillen; brother, Donald Crayton; and four sisters, Gwendolyn (Rae) Morrison, Sara “Lou” Pawlak, Phyllis Bell, and Joanie (Rich) Nuckels.
Barbara was a 1948 graduate of North Union High School. She was a member of Great Bethel Baptist Church. Barbara was formerly employed at Bon Ton. Barbara’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Left to keep Barbara’s memory alive are her children, son Alan Gillen and wife Jayne of Forrest, Va., and daughter, Susan Burgess and husband John “Jeb” of Ashburn, Va.; brother, Gary Crayton (Sis) of Chalk Hill; grandsons, Cameron and Trevor Burgess; two brothers-in-law, Jim Gillen and Jerry (Carolyn) Gillen; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Barbara’s life, Saturday, July 30, with the Rev. David Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be private.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Marquis Gardens Place for their wonderful care of Barbara.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
