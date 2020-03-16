Uniontown
Barbara J. Parkinson Bittner, age 80, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her home.
She was born in Uniontown, PA on March 4, 1940, a daughter of William R. Parkinson and Elsie M. Groff Parkinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest J. Bittner; two sisters, June Majescky and Lindsay Parkinson; and three brothers, Ted, Paul and George Parkinson.
Barbara was a graduate of Uniontown High School with the Class of 1959. She worked as a sales clerk for the Hello Gift Shop at the Uniontown Mall until retirement. Barbara was a member of Saint John's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her son, Timothy L. Bittner of Uniontown, and three grandsons, Timothy Bittner Jr., Christopher Bittner and Caleb Bittner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA where the family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM followed by a Mass celebrating Barbara's life at 10 AM in St. Johns the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
