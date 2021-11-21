Smithfield
Barbara J. Trump, 73, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born June 3, 1948, in Richmond, Va.. She is the daughter of the late George William Swinney and Virginia Ester Nester Swinney.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Trump, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Scott A. Trump (Brenda) of Smithfield, Bobbie J. Trump of Connellsville, Gregory T. Trump of McClellandtown, Candis D. Trump of Adah; siblings, William G. Swinney (Mary) of N.M., Phillip Scott Swinney (Brenda) of W.Va., and Bernard Swinney (Debra) of W.Va.. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
All arrangements are private and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.