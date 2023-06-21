Pittsboro, N.C.
On Sunday, June 18, 2023, Barbara Jean Benvie Moore, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called home to be with her Lord. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. BJ was 89 years old.
BJ was born in Washington County, Pennsylvania to the late Samuel Benvie and Jessie McPherson Benvie.
BJ grew up in Donora, where she graduated from Donora High School and attended Waynesburg College.
Before coming to live with family in Pittsboro, N.C., she resided in Kissimmee, Fla. and was a member of St. Cloud Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron W. Moore; her brother, Buck Benvie; and her beloved daughter, Martha Jean Sloan.
BJ is survived by her son, Edward C. Moore and his wife, Ellen J. Moore of Pittsboro; four granddaughters, Jessie Sloan of St. Cloud, Fla., Melanie Moore Richeson (Ryan) of Charlotte, N.C., Emily Moore (Nick) of Pittsboro, Valerie Moore of Pittsboro; and two great- grandchildren, Jace Rivera and Shawn Rivera of St. Cloud.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the time of a funeral service, Friday, June 23, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment to follow at Salem View Cemetery.
