Uniontown
Barbara Jean Groover Dixon, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022.
She was predeceased by her parents, Tobe and Ruth Groover.
Surviving are three children, Billy and Heather Dixon, Angelene and Martin Riggin, and Erica Dixon and companion Jeffrey Christopher; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tobe and Sandy Groover, Richard Groover, Beatrice Frankenberry, Virginia and Richard Kondrla, Sam and Debbie Groover, Helen and Don Miller, Jay and Sherri Groover, and Roger and Lana Groover; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 10, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Friday, February 11, with Pastor Josh Koss officiating.
Interment will follow in East View Cemetery, Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
