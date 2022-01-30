Barbara Jean Hoff MacPhee, 73, of Florence, S.C., passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, in McLeod Hospital in Florence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil (1998); son, Eric (1989); brother-in-law, Ralph Klink (2020); and her parents, Frank and Mary M. Hoff (1983) of Coolspring.
She is survived by her son, Sean and wife Margo MacPhee of Coral Springs, Fla.; two granddaughters, Marissa and Parker of Florida; two grandsons, Matthew and Cameron, also of Florida; brothers and sisters, Frank Hoff Jr. and wife Estelle of Billerica, Mass., Mary M. Jumonville Klink of Hopwood, Neal of Gadsden, Alaska, Michael and wife Jeanette of Easton, Md., Ellen Bertha Durkos and husband Bob of Masury, Ohio.
Growing up, Barb always had kittens/cats in her home. She graduated from North Union High School Class of 1966.
Service and interment are private.
