formerly of Lemont
Furnace and Uniontown
Barbara Jean Holland Ward Washington, born June 5, 1935, formerly of Lemont Furnace and Uniontown, and recently St. Clair Shores, Mich., died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Traverse City, Mich.
Barbara was a graduate of North Union High School, Class of 1953. She was a 30-year employee of Michigan Bell in Detroit.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Martha Holland of Uniontown; and husbands William Ward Sr. and Joseph Washington.
She is survived by her four children, William Ward (Laura) of Honor, Mich., Robert Ward of Bullhead City, Ariz., Barry Ward (Karen) of Anaheim, Calif., and Brenda Thomas (David) of North Hills, Calif. She is also survived by six younger siblings in California, Missouri and Pennsylvania.
She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
At her request, the family will honor her memory by scattering her ashes at an undisclosed Pennsylvania location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.