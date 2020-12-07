Barbara Jean Matthews

formerly of Clarksville
Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Matthews was born September 8, 1931, to the late Sanders and Winnie Johnson Willis Sr. She was called home to be with her Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after a brief illness in Uniontown Hospital. She was anchored in her Lord and was loved by all.
She was married to the late Lewis W. Matthews. Barbara, one of eleven children, grew up in Clarksville. She was educated in the East Bethlehem School system. She later moved to Detroit, Mich., where she lived for more than 50 years. While living in Detroit, she worked as a culinary specialist at J. L. Hudson Department Store, and later worked at Metropolitan Hospital, and as a foster grandparent in the Detroit Public Schools. She attended Shepherd Star Missionary Baptist Church of Detroit, Mich. She loved to sing and served in the choir and on the usher board.
After the passing of her husband, she moved back to Pennsylvania. She lived in Monongahela near her brother. Bobbie joined Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Charleroi, where she was an active member in the choir, the women's Bible study, and as an usher. When her health began to decline, she moved to Uniontown to be closer to her daughter.
Bobbie was preceded in death by brothers Sanders Jr., Herman, Leonard, Cephas, Wade and Martin; sisters Irene and Celestine.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Gloria McGhee (Joe) of Fairchance and Deborah Willis of North Dinwiddie, Va.; one brother, Meredith Willis (Margaret) of Monongahela; one sister, Juanita Jones of Washington; two grandchildren, Brian McGhee of Sacramento, Calif., and Anjanette (Jan) McGhee of Ellenwood, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Brian Christopher, Bruce Derek (B.J.), Bryant and Camron; six great-great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Zoe, Isaiah, Aiden, Liam and Elijah; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.
We thank God for those who cared for her at Mt. Macrina Manor and the Uniontown Hospital. We thank you all very much and wish God's richest blessings.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, at Green County Memorial Park, 1003 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg.
Final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
