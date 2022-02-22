Smithfield
Barbara Joyce Cunningham Varano, 68, of Smithfield, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. She was born February 3, 1954 in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Woodrow Cunningham Sr. and Mary Belle Campbell Cunningham; her husband, Guy Varano; daughters, Mary Grace Miller and Amanda Irene Myers; and her brother, Woodrow Cunningham Jr.
Surviving are two children: her son, Walter G. Myers III., aka "Butch" and wife Saresa and her daughter; Viola Gail Price and husband Dwayne; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane and Lynn; brother, Jim; and nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Barbara Varano Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
