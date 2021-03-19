Farmington
Barbara K. Rodeheaver, 64, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in her home.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. hour of service Friday, March 19, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Steve Davis officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
