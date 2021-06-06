Morrell
Barbara L. Gannon Uhazie, R.N., 79, of Morrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with her loving family at her side. She was born July 25, 1941, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Michael R. Gannon and Marian Kennedy Gannon.
Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Laura Gannon Kasunic.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Connellsville.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger Uhazie Jr.; loving daughters Susan (Dr. Robert Camele), Lisa (Michael Fesh Jr.) and Laura (Joseph Lukaesko Jr.); and her grandchildren, the loves of her life, Elizabeth Camele, Kyle Lukaesko and Morgan Lukaesko. Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Kathleen Bell and Marian Freed; brothers Michael Gannon (Paula) and Mark; brothers-in-law Richard Kasunic, David Uhazie (Deanna) and Ronald Uhazie; sister-in-law Patricia Uhazie; mother-in-law Ruby Uhazie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Nicholas Bell Jr. and Michael Freed; father-in-law Roger Uhazie Sr.; and sisters-in-law Barbara Peterson and Avril Uhazie.
Barbara graduated from Dunbar Township High School, Class of 1959. She was class secretary and the chairperson and secretary of the DTHS 1959 Class Reunion Committee for the past 50 years. She was a proud graduate of The Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1962. She and her roommate, Mary Jane Fitzmorris (deceased) graduated first in their class, receiving the Florence Nightingale Award. She also served on the UHSN Class of 1962 Nursing Reunion Committee with her great friends, Carolyn Jacobs and Marge Omatick. Barbara greatly enjoyed their lunches together and the class reunions.
After graduating from nursing school, Barbara worked at The Uniontown Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and served as an operating room nurse at Connellsville Hospital. When her children arrived, she became nurse for family and friends.
Barbara enjoyed travelling and family vacations. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and "Friday Night at Grandma's" with good food, great stories and much laughter.
"Throughout the years, the trials were many but never did she fall and on the second of June, the Lord removed them all."
The Uhazie Family would like to thank the following organizations and their physicians and staff for providing care and comfort: Amedysis Home Health Providers, Amedysis Hospice, LaFayette Manor, Twin Oaks Home Health Care, The Uniontown Hospital, and caregiver Linda Bowers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, in the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, with Fr. Dan Carr as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
