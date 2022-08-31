Brownsville
Barbara L. Schweinebraten, 76, of Brownsville, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022.
She was born on July 23, 1946, to the late William and Eleanor Teasdale Bulger.
She is survived by two sons, Robert F. Bloom, III. and wife Jody, and William H. Bloom; two grandchildren, Kaden F. Bloom and Promise J. Bloom.
She was predeceased by a infant son, Bryan Arnsberger.
Friends will received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 until 6 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, with the Reverend Dr. G. Keith Almond officiating.
