Uniontown
The family of Barbara Louise Savage, of Uniontown, announce her passing Sunday, February 26, 2023, from natural causes.
Barbara as born May 21, 1941, a daughter of Ransell and Elvira Show.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her husband of 42 years, William Lee Savage.
Barb loved her family. Surviving are her daughter, Amy Lynn Savage; son, William (Debbie) Savage; four grandchildren, Jaclyn (Josh) Schoch, Justin Savage (Kendra Faidley), Arieonna Savage, Tyler Goney (Laqueshia); 11 great-grandchildren, Camrie, Kayden, Dakoda, Boston, Alayah, Kaitlyn, Cameron and Adrianna, Amara, Estelle and Alexandra, and two on the way.
Barb enjoyed trips over the mountain, movies and chocolate.
Barbara owned and operated Show's Drive- In Restaurant for 32 years on Route 40 in Grindstone.
Barb will be sadly missed.
There will be a small service for immediate family members only.
Arrangements entrusted to the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.