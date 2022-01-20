Uniontown
Barbara M. Roche, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends and family will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 19. Visitation will continue from 12:30 until the 1:30 p.m. service celebrating Barbara’s life Thursday, January 20, with Pastor Jean Fike officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
The family suggests memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.